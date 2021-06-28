New service helps grieving families after a loved one dies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Olson Funeral & Cremation Services is the only funeral home in the Rockford area to offer the Full-Circle AfterCare program.

"This is just a way of helping these families out," Scott Olson, President at Olson Funeral Home, said.

It's a new service at Olson Funeral Home helps families figure out what comes next after they lose a loved one.

The funeral home found it takes a family from two months to up to a year to tie up loose ends after someone's death, including closing bank accounts, changing home or car titles over, or even just getting their name off mailing lists.

The new service at Olson cuts that time down to around two to three hours, according to Olson.

Olson launched a pilot program in December 2020, but it's now offered to all families at Olson.

“Our customers have been beyond grateful for the extra help that this service provides free of charge,” Olson said. "It’s hard enough losing a loved one, let alone the unknown and confusing nature of what to do next. This is one more way Olson's can provide comfort to our customers."

"The reports are just full of exclamation points of how helpful it was and how beneficial it was from those little things all the way up to the more complicated issues," Olson said.

"After you've lost someone, you've got a lot on your mind. You're working with your family; you might have complicated grief issues. So it's just one thing that's lifted off your shoulders at a time when it really does help," Olson said.

For more information contact Scott Olson at 815.963.6521 or solson@olsonfh.com