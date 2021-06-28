Motorcycle skills competition held at Rivets Stadium over the weekend

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The sound coming from Rivets Stadium was a little different on Sunday.

The eighth annual motorcycle safety skills competition was held in the parking lot of Rivets Stadium on Sunday.

Riders spent the weekend mastering skills through practicing different obstacle courses.

The owner and lead instructor of Lock and Lean Precision Motorcycle Riding says the weekend is a unique way for riders to learn more skills.

"It's kind of a hands on, open practice forum basically where they come out to our school, our range and we showcase different skills and patterns that we use in our classes that we teach out here in the Rockford area," Ben Wolfe said.

Riders can also take skill classes throughout the month.