BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has attacked and injured two passers-by in the eastern German city of Erfurt before fleeing. Police said the two victims, aged 45 and 68, who were taken to nearby hospitals. They believe the assailant used a knife, and used a helicopter to search for him after the incident at about 6 a.m. on Monday. They said the man spoke German and was described as being about 20 to 30 with blond hair.