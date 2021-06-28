Low flash flood risks last into Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Flash Flood Watch from the National Weather Service covers all of the Stateline, and stays in effect through 7 pm Tuesday. While the Stateline hasn't seen a ton of rain yet, more scattered thunderstorms could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Stormy Tuesday:

Much like we saw Monday, scattered showers and storms pop up at times Tuesday. These again will be widely scattered, so not all areas pick up much needed rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch covers the Stateline through Tuesday evening. This means flooding may occur, if storms track right.

Because there's so much moisture in the air, torrential downpours are possible again. If these soak the same spots as Monday, scattered flash flooding may occur. This is why the Watch is in effect for our area. Remember, if you see a flooded road, do not drive through it.

The higher risk area remains mostly to our southeast, where heavier rain has fallen recently.

That said, the most likely area for flash flooding sets up just to our southeast. Recent heavy rainfall sets the area up better for flooding, and lately the storms have been frequently tracking through this stretch. The Stateline isn't out of the woods yet, but at least we aren't under the higher threat area as a whole.

Also, just like we saw Monday, there may be a lot of dry time in between showers. Don't look for the heavy rain to come all at once, or last all day.

The flood threat winds down Tuesday evening as the weather pattern begins to shift a little. Look for temperatures in the low 80's for yet another day in a row before that pattern change.

Trending drier:

A couple of cold fronts slide through between Wednesday and Thursday. These slowly usher in drier air, and may push the rain chances farther south of us.

If we do see any activity Wednesday and Thursday, it's likely to stay isolated, so there looks to be plenty of dry areas.

With a little more sunshine on Wednesday, we may warm into the middle 80's for a day. The low 80's return Thursday.

After the final front comes through Thursday, the weather turns dry and comfortable for a short while. This times out well for the holiday weekend, then be ready for summer heat and humidity to return after that.

Quiet holiday weekend?:

The forecast slowly dries up and cools off late this week.

Cooler and less humid weather should provide a comfortable stretch of days in time for the holiday. Starting Friday, look for a mostly sunny sky, dry air, and temperatures cooling into the upper 70's. We'll stay with these conditions again Saturday. Sunday may nudge up to 80 degrees, but just barely.

The 3 days have just a slight chance for rain, depending on how the upper atmosphere shapes up. If we do see rain, we should avoid a washout at least.

After the 4th of July, temperatures heat up again into the upper 80's early next week. The humid air returns, but not to the muggy levels we see during the deep summer just yet.