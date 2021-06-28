History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here.

The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team.

Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars.

The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee.

Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.