Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the

following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson,

Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,

Warren and Whiteside. In Iowa, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry IA, Lee,

Louisa, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri,

Clark and Scotland.

* Through Tuesday evening.

* Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch

area tonight through Tuesday. A very moist air mass could lead to

rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour in the hardest hit areas.

Locations that receive several rounds of heavy rain will be most

susceptible to flash flooding.

* Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and

flood

prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of

their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&