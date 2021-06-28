Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson,
Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,
Warren and Whiteside. In Iowa, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry IA, Lee,
Louisa, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri,
Clark and Scotland.
* Through Tuesday evening.
* Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch
area tonight through Tuesday. A very moist air mass could lead to
rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour in the hardest hit areas.
Locations that receive several rounds of heavy rain will be most
susceptible to flash flooding.
* Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and
flood
prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of
their banks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&