Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee,
Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Northern
Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, Southern Will and
Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton
and Porter.
* Through Tuesday evening
* Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through
northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through Tuesday. With
already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash
flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways.
* Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in
creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of
basements is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not
yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a
dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
