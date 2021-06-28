East Summer League semifinals set after 1st rounds of tourney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East Summer League finishes up with a tournament to end the high school basketball summer season. After playing Mondays and Tuesdays the past couple of weeks, the final four teams who will play for a championship are set.

Harlem knocked off Boylan in the quarterfinals, punching a ticket to the semifinals. The Huskies are starting to come together this summer, which they hope means good things in the winter.

"I think anytime you're trying to put a new group together in summertime it's a challenge just for team chemistry, trying to get the offense in sync," Harlem head coach Mike Winters said. "The big focus for us tonight was better ball movement, being harder to guard offensively, executing our sets better. Really just trusting each other and building trust is tough because these guys haven't played together before. In summertime you get five weeks to try to throw it together and it's a challenge every summer."

Harlem will take on East in the semifinals Tuesday night. The E-Rabs knocked off Hononegah in the quarterfinals to advance.

On the other side of the bracket, Rockford Lutheran picked up a couple of wins to advance. The Crusaders will face Guilford in the other semifinal after Guilford held off Belvidere North in the quarterfinals.