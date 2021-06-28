Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’

Despite an engineer’s warning of major structural problems, a town building official told board members their Florida high-rise condominium was in “very good shape” almost three years before it collapsed. Just-released minutes of a November 2018 meeting of the Champlain Towers South board show a Surfside building official made those comments, later saying the meeting was extremely positive. That was after engineering firm Morabito Consultants reported key flaws in the structure and Champlain Towers was beginning to explore what work was needed for a 40-year recertification of the building that was due in 2021.