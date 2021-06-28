China turns on world’s second-biggest hydropower dam

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says it has turned on the first two generating units of the world’s second-biggest hydroelectric dam. The Baihetan Dam on the Jinsha River in southwestern China is part of official efforts to curb fossil fuel demand by building more hydropower capacity at a time when dams have fallen out of favor in other countries due to environmental complaints. The announcement comes ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s celebration this week of the official 100th anniversary of its 1921 founding. Plans call for the Baihetan Dam to have 16 million kilowatts of generating capacity. That will be second in size behind the Three Gorges Dam, opened in 2003 on the Yangtze, with 22.5 million kilowatts.