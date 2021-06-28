Chances for scattered showers and storms remain for the start of this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While most of the recent showers of late have been widespread, we continue to see daily chances for rainfall this week. Most of the coming rain will continue with an off-and-on pattern.

Frequent chances:

With the scattered activity we have seen lately, not much has changed with the coming days as this off-and-on, hit-or-miss pattern is likely to continue through Thursday.

Scattered rain showers have pushed their way through the Stateline early this morning. Along with the showers, there is a chance for a brief thunderstorm. The risk for a strong storm is low, but heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.

There may be a heavy downpour imbedded with these scattered showers. As heavy rain is not expected across the entire area, some places may see pockets of heavier rainfall in a short amount of time, posing the risk of localized flash flooding.

This afternoon may bring another round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

As we may see a break from the rain during the day, this afternoon may bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. Monday night does feature a chance to see more scattered activity as well.

Heading into Tuesday, much of the same pattern is expected with a chance for thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A chance for spotty showers still remains for Tuesday afternoon.

What comes next:

Although we still may see the same pattern continue for Wednesday and Thursday, once we get to Friday chances for rain drop.

Cooler and less humid temperatures set in for the end of the week.

The end of your week features mostly sunny conditions with a slight chance for rain. The holiday weekend is also trending drier with temperatures likely to cool slightly with forecast highs only in the upper 70's.

Conditions will feel much more comfortable as well, with lower humidity values expected.