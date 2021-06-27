UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK’s support for Jordan

RAF AKROTIRI, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s armed forces minister says British paratroopers have trained together with Jordanian soldiers in an airdrop over the Middle Eastern country to underscore the U.K.’s support for Jordan and commitment to regional stability. Minister James Heappey said Wednesday’s joint exercise of 150 paratroopers from Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade along with 84 Jordanian parachutists demonstrates that the U.K.’s armed forces “stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region.” Brigade Commander Brigadier James Martin said British forces will play a role in deepening “strong, historic bilateral ties in the Middle East and North Africa region which are vital to U.K. prosperity and security.”