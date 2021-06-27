State agency made multiple home visits before child’s death

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A published report says child welfare investigators made nearly a dozen visits over two years to the home of a mother who’s been charged in the death of her 7-year-old son. Nathaniel Burton of Oregon was suffocated Feb. 17. An autopsy showed the child also suffered a ruptured liver. His mother Sarah Safranek has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a child. The 34-year-old was in Ogle County Jail on $2 million bond. She pleaded not guilty last month. Sauk Valley Media reports the first home visit by investigators from the Department of Children and Family Services was in 2018.