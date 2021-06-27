SIU geologist shows history of minerals at New York museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A geology researcher from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has created an exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on the history of minerals. Daniel Hummer’s exhibit went on display earlier this month. It recounts the history of the original 12 minerals in the universe and how they evolved over billions of years. It describes how key events — the first supernovae, the earth’s formation, the development of life and photosynthesis — led to the birth of new minerals. Mineral evolution, which examines how they have changed over time instead of just current content, was developed about a decade ago.