Rockford Christian takes home Small School title at Chicagoland Showcase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Christian boys basketball team went home with the Small School Championship at the Chicagoland Summer Showcase, beating Sheboygan Lutheran 63-62 in overtime on Sunday. The Royal Lions were the only team from Rockford to win a title at the big tournament this weekend.

"You know playing out here against this competition is a little different than the Big Northern, I mean you got to be ready to play everyday. Not to say the big northern is a slouch, obviously Lutheran (Rockford) is tough, they played in the championship as well," said Rockford Christian Head Coach Isaiah Johnson. "But to come out and see teams that you normally don't see and play against different styles, it was great for us. Our guys got to see some things, we had a lot of younger guys that showed up this weekend."

The Royal Lions look to continue their success heading into the winter season.