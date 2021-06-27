Riots in Lebanon over economy injure 10 soldiers, protesters

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese troops have deployed in the northern city of Tripoli to take up positions around major state institutions after a night of protests and riots against worsening living conditions. The demonstrations left several protesters and 10 soldiers injured. Sunday’s troop deployment came after sporadic protests were reported throughout Lebanon the day before amid the country’s worsening 20-month economic crisis. The World Bank has described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in 150 years. It is coupled with a political deadlock that has left Lebanon without a government since August. Lebanon’s currency hit a record low Saturday reaching 18,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar.