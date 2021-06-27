Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified four of the nine people confirmed to have died in the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida. About 150 others remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims. The missing include three members of the Cuban-American Mora family, and attorney Linda March, whose penthouse apartment was exposed when the building sheared away. Police said the dead include Stacie Dawn Fang, whose teenage son survived; Manuel LaFont, an engineer who worked to make highways safer; and Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who almost reached their 59th wedding anniversary.