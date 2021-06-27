Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in suburban Chicago shooting

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and three others injured in an early morning shooting outside a suburban Chicago nightclub. St. Charles police say officers responded around 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired. Two victims were found outside and hospitalized. One died at the hospital. A third person was hospitalized and was listed in critical condition. A fourth person was treated and released. Police didn’t release further details including motive.