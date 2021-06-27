Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says that violence and lawlessness could reign in Afghanistan after the United States’ withdrawal, and that Pakistan would shut its border to the country if the Taliban takes control of it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan has already taken in 3.5 million Afghan refugees over the years, but would not accept any more. He was speaking at a weekly media briefing held in the central city of Multan. He added that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country, and welcome its democratically elected leadership.