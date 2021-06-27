Motorcyclists compete in skills challenge at Rivets Stadium

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While people are used to hearing the sound of the bat hitting the ball at Rivets Stadium, it was a much different sound at the ballpark on Sunday.

The eighth annual Motorcycle Safety Skills Competition was held Sunday at Rivets Stadium.

Several states were represented with riders coming to town from Indiana, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey and more.

Owner and Lead Instructor of Lock and Lean Precision Motorcycle Riding Ben Wolfe says this three day weekend is a very important one for riders.

"Their objective over the three days is to learn new skills in tight confined spaces, some open spaces, some at speeds and some extremely slow," Wolfe said.

"Trying to master their motorcycle throughout the process to become safer riders on the street."

Wolfe also says that it's not just about skills competitions as they teach classes in the Rockford area for others to come and master their skills.

"Civilians and police officers can come out and learn these skills."

Fifty riders signed up for the event but due to the weather and some out of country riders not being able to travel, Wolfe says there were about fourty on the course Sunday.

The three day seminar with training and competitions are held annually on the last weekend in June at Rivets Stadium.

Classes are held two to three times a week at the same location.