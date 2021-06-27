Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (31-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (44-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-30 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brad Boxberger earned his third victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Carlos Estevez took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 86 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.