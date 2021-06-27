Late rally comes up short for Snappers

Late rally comes up short for SnappersNew
BELOIT, WI. (WREX) — Quad Cities got off to a hot start Saturday night, which helped them carry out the win against Beloit. The River Bandits scored five unanswered runs in the first four innings. The Snappers made a late push and tied the game at nine in the ninth inning. Both teams scored two runs in the tenth, to knot things at 11 before the River Bandits tacked on 3 in the eleventh inning to give them enough to come out on top with the 14-12 victory.
Beloit and Quad Cities finish their six-game series Sunday afternoon.