Skip to Content

Late rally comes up short for Snappers

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:48 pm Top Sports Stories
SNAPPERS WEB

BELOIT, WI. (WREX) — Quad Cities got off to a hot start Saturday night, which helped them carry out the win against Beloit. The River Bandits scored five unanswered runs in the first four innings. The Snappers made a late push and tied the game at nine in the ninth inning. Both teams scored two runs in the tenth, to knot things at 11 before the River Bandits tacked on 3 in the eleventh inning to give them enough to come out on top with the 14-12 victory.

Beloit and Quad Cities finish their six-game series Sunday afternoon.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content