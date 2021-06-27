Kershaw’s 13 Ks, McKinstry’s slam lift Dodgers past Cubs 7-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs in the Dodgers’ third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday. Kershaw yielded four hits while flummoxing the Cubs with his slider, recording his highest strikeout total in a regular-season game since July 2017 and getting a season-high 25 swings and misses.