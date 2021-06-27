Hurricane Enrique brushing past Mexico’s southwestern coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is staying just off Mexico’s southwestern coast, and forecasters warn that heavy rains could cause dangerous flash floods or mudslides in coastal areas. Hurricane Enrique had maximum sustained winds around 90 mph (150 kph) late Sunday afternoon. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that ’’slight strengthening″ is possible through Sunday night, but the storm is then expected to begin weakening Monday. Enrique is on a path that could take it to the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek.