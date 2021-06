Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo leaves game with lower back tightness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has left Chicago’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness on the left side of his lower back. The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Clayton Kershaw. Rizzo also couldn’t make a difficult scoop on a low throw from shortstop Javier Báez, prolonging the second inning. Báez was charged with an error, and Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer moments later to put the Dodgers up 6-0. Rizzo is batting .248 with 32 RBIs in 70 games this season.