As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.

The strategy has the trappings of a political campaign, complete with data crunching to identify groups that can be won over.

But the message is about public health, not ideology. The focus is a group health officials term the "movable middle" -- some 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, many of them under 30.

The effort comes as the White House acknowledges it will miss President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of American adults getting at least one COVID-19 shot by July Fourth.