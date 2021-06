ROCKFORD (WREX)— An investigation is underway after a bus catches on fire in Rockford on Sunday.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the bus was on fire in the 1800 block of Lenora Street.

Officials don't know who the bus belongs to and say it appears to be abandoned.

Trees in the area also caught on fire.

Witnesses say they called 911 when they saw both the bus and trees on fire.

The fire is containted