Wisconsin dairy breaks own record for longest string cheese

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat. Weyauwega Star Dairy unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet. WLUK-TV reports that the cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega’s more than 1,700 residents. Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoiled Thursday. The dairy’s old record was 2,000 feet. It says the new big cheese probably equaled about 30,000 sticks. Participants got to keep long pieces.