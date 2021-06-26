Stricker goes from runaway to holding on for 4-shot lead

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker went from a runaway to hanging on at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Staked to a five-shot lead, he birdied his first three holes. He led by eight shots early, and he was 10 shots ahead of defending champion Jerry Kelly at one point. And then it all started going wrong. Stricker three-putted for bogey on the 10th. He made double bogey from the bunker on the 12th. He made two more bogeys and his lead was down to three. He followed with a birdie and wound up with a 72 for a four-shot lead over Kelly.