Scattered activity to continue tonight into Sunday.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a few rounds of spotty showers today, Sunday will not be a washout but does feature a slight chance for more scattered activity.

Rest of weekend:

Conditions Saturday remained gloomy as rounds of light showers rolled through the area.

With a few breaks between showers, Saturday night does feature a chance for more scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. This activity will be on and off, with an isolated chance for a heavier downpour or storm.

Chance for precipitation increases into the evening.

As we head into the remainder of the weekend, mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday. Chances for scattered activity remains, most of the activity will likely be scattered light rain showers and/or drizzly conditions through the end of the weekend. However, a quick thunderstorm cannot be ruled out so keep an one eye on radar tomorrow.

Same pattern will continue into the coming week for daily chances for showers and storms.

With Sunday featuring long breaks between showers and a slight chance for showers, more activity is likely by late Sunday and early Monday morning. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms return to the area for the start of the week.

This type of pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the weekend as well as a majority of the coming week. It is likely to see long breaks between showers and storms. Next week features daily elevated chances for showers and storms.

Temperatures don't warm much with this stormy pattern to continue into next week.

Temperatures through the weekend will not warm much due to the cloud cover and showers. Today's high is not likely to make it far into the 80's. Same goes for Sunday with a forecast high in the lower 80's. Much of next week will also feature temperatures staying within the lower 80's.