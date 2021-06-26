Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 4-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AJ Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from being no hit by the Chicago Cubs one night earlier with a 6-2 victory Friday night. After Gavin Lux drew a walk to lead off the inning, Pollock drove a sinker by Ryan Tepera (0-1) just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Joc Pederson for the go-ahead runs. Muncy added another two-run shot to right field to provide insurance for Los Angeles, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Zach McKinstry also went deep for the Dodgers. Blake Treinen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs’ five hits.