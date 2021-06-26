Skip to Content

Lutheran boys look to build on success at Chicagoland Showcase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Lutheran boys basketball team went 16-0 last year, winning the Big Northern title. Now, after graduating a couple of key seniors, the Crusaders turn their attention to next season with the returning players that they have. This weekend, a lot of talented teams have competed in the big Chicagoland Summer Showcase, giving Lutheran Head Coach Tom Guse a good look at what he's working with next season.

"Yeah you know the first thing in the summer is to make sure the kids are having fun and then doing our jobs to get them better, and one way to get them better is to see really good competition and we're going to see that this weekend," said Guse. "And on top of that, there's a lot of colleges here and we have some juniors and seniors with aspirations of playing at the next level so what a better opportunity to come here and play some good teams, show them what they can do."

The Crusaders won both of their games on Saturday. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

