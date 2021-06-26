Late own goal lifts Union to 3-3 draw with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw. Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder. Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire in the 56th minute and Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th. The Union’s Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal, giving the Fire a 1-0 lead. Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first half stoppage time.