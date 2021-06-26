Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the
following areas, in northwest Illinois, Rock Island and
Whiteside. In Iowa, Cedar, Clinton, Henry IA, Jefferson,
Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, and
Washington.
* Until 7 AM CDT this morning
* Rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some heavy, are expected
across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground
extremely moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be
possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially
prone to flash flooding.
* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood
prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out
of their banks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&