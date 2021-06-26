Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the

following areas, in northwest Illinois, Rock Island and

Whiteside. In Iowa, Cedar, Clinton, Henry IA, Jefferson,

Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, and

Washington.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning

* Rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some heavy, are expected

across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground

extremely moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be

possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially

prone to flash flooding.

* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood

prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out

of their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&