Flash Flood Watch until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage,
Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La
Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern
Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake
IN, Newton and Porter.
* Through Sunday morning
* Showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected
throughout the next 24 hours, especially along and southeast of
Interstate 55. Considering many areas have received one to four
inches of rain over the past 48 hours, additional rain will likely
lead to runoff and flash flooding. As such, the Flash Flood Watch
has been extended.
* Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and
roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in
rivers and streams are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not
yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a
dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&