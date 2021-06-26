Durand’s American Legion post celebrates 100 years

DURAND (WREX) — 100 years is a long time to stay organized and help a community, but American Legion Post 676 celebrated just that on Saturday.

Dozens of people celebrated the centennial celebration with reenactments, speeches and a rededication of the post.

Commander-elect Joe Harper says Durand's post has been a place to build memories throughout the last century.

"This hall, a lot of people have gotten married in this hall," Harper said. "A lot of school dances and a lot of memories have been made in this hall."

In addition to leasing out Durand's football and baseball fields for free to the school, the post works with veterans.

They provide things like wheelchairs and canes to people who need them, and make sure all veterans in the area have an American flag in their hand or at their grave site.

For the next 100 years, the post hopes to bring younger veterans into the group.