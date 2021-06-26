Daily rain chances ahead for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As a pattern of scattered rain and storms sets in for the Stateline, there are daily rain and storm chances ahead into a majority of next week.

Gloomy Sunday:

With a few breaks between showers, Saturday night does feature a chance for more scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. This activity will be on and off, with an isolated chance for a heavier downpour or storm.

As we head into the remainder of the weekend, mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday. Chances for scattered activity remains, most of the activity will likely be scattered light rain showers and/or drizzly conditions through the end of the weekend. However, a quick thunderstorm cannot be ruled out so keep an one eye on radar tomorrow.

Some areas may remain dry for the rest of the weekend with widespread showers not being likely. The next best chance for showers comes early Monday morning.

Stormy pattern to continue with daily chances for rain well into next week.

This type of pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the weekend as well as a majority of the coming week. It is likely to see long breaks between showers and storms. Next week features daily elevated chances for showers and storms.

Not much warmer:

With the frequent chances for showers and thunderstorms moving forward, temperatures may suffer as a result.

Temperature highs are expected to stay within the lower 80's for the coming days. There may even be cooler days toward the end of next week with highs only in the upper 70's.

Dew points likely to stay within the upper 60's for the coming days.

Temperatures may only be in the lower 80's but dew points will stay within the 60's, calling for muggy and humid conditions given the chances for rain.