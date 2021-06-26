Belvidere welcomes back Heritage Days

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Heritage Days are back in Belvidere this year and the schedule was packed on Saturday.

One of the events held on Saturday was the Duck Derby Race held by the Belvidere Lions Club.

All proceeds from the race went to the new playground/ball diamond in Belvidere.

The owner of the first place duck won one-hundred dollars, second place won fifty dollars and third place won twenty-five dollars.

The ducks started swimming at the Main Street bridge and the photo-finish happened underneath the State Street bridge.

Mike and Joe will be performing from 9-11 P.M. on Saturday before the final day of Heritage Days on Sunday begins at 3 P.M with the parade.

The weekend concludes Sunday night with more live music from 7 to 9 P.M. with fireworks at the Boone County Fairgrounds beginning at dusk.