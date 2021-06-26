Authorities: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) --Authorities say the death toll from the building collapse near Miami has risen to five.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the higher toll at a briefing Saturday evening. She said rescue crews working throughout the day at the site of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower found another body in the rubble -- and other human remains.

The mayor said the discovery dropped the number of unaccounted-for down to 156.

Rescue workers continued to go over the massive mountain of debris with rescue dogs and sonar searching for any survivors. She said the priority is on saving lives.