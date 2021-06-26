Art and music fest welcomes all to Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Teams of artists came together to create interactive pieces of art Saturday in Downtown Rockford.

The pieces are part of the "Arts Happening" event.

Laura Gomel the Director of 317 Art Collectives wanted to bring the community together after the pandemic forced everyone inside last year.

"So the community can come together and enjoy art and music," she said.

"You know, just celebrate the fact that most of us have vaccines now."

Gomel also added that the art on display was not for sale as it was more of a celebration that so many artists found ways to be creative during the pandemic.

"We just wanted a way to celebrate art without having the added pressure of having something be put on sale," she said.

"Once it's for sale, it changes your perception."

The Winnebago County Mobile Vaccination truck was on hand to give out vaccines.

Food trucks were on site as well as Prairie Street Brewhouse.

Eight live bands were brought in and will be performing from 1-10 P.M.