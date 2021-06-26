$12M OK’d for design work on rebuild of NW Indiana prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The State Budget Committee has approved spending $12 million for engineering and design work on a planned $400 million rebuild of a deteriorating state prison in northwest Indiana. The budget committee approved the funding Wednesday for the Indiana Department of Correction to begin architectural and engineering design work at the Westville Correctional Facility. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that DOC officials say nearly all of the 76-year-old prison will be demolished and rebuilt on the 117-acre property. The prison houses about 3,700 medium security offenders at a site in the LaPorte County town of Westville, about 25 miles east of Gary,