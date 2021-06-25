Biden set to meet Afghan leaders as drawdown moves forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet at the White House Friday with top Afghanistan leaders in a show of support for their government amid escalating Taliban violence and as the U.S. speeds up its withdrawal of troops to end America’s longest war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before their sit down with Biden later Friday. Ghani also paid a visit on his own to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The meeting comes as the Biden administration is stepping up plans for withdrawal ahead of the president’s Sept. 11 deadline to end the nearly 20-year old war.