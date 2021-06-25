Upcoming weekend could provide rounds of heavy rainfall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get ready for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall at times through the upcoming weekend.

Wet times ahead:

The last few days have given the Stateline much needed rainfall. While it has not amounted to much for Rockford, the rain gauges should see more in the days ahead.

Friday features the chance for rain and thunderstorms, especially earlier in the day. Most models suggest drier conditions for the afternoon. Because the atmosphere is so full of moisture, an isolated shower or storm for the second half of Friday cannot be ruled out. More consistent chances for thunderstorms return during the overnight hours Friday.

Saturday starts with the chance for rain, especially before sunrise. The heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding through early Saturday, especially in Lee and DeKalb Counties. In these two locations, a flash flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Flash flooding comes about very quickly, so keep a close eye on river and stream levels and be sure not to drive through flooded roadways. Dry time is likely to stick around through the morning, but a scattering of showers and storms is possible by the afternoon. Will it be an all day rain event? No. Can you still get outdoors? Yes, but be sure to pay attention to radar.

Saturday is likely to be the wetter day of the weekend.

The same can be said for Sunday, with afternoon rain chances possible. Sunday does look to be the "pick day" of the weekend for outdoor activities. The reason for this relates to the more isolated rain and thunderstorm chances.

How much rain could fall between Friday and Sunday? A general area of 1" to 2" is possible, however some spots could see more or even less. This pattern is notoriously difficult to pinpoint exact rain totals. This is thanks to convective rain's very scattered nature.

Up to an inch or two could visit the Stateline this weekend.

Severe weather does not appear likely, however one or two strong storms remain possible through Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a "marginal" risk for severe weather each day through the weekend. That's a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concern with any storm that does reach severe levels.

Not a washout forecast:

Have the rain gear close by this weekend, but know that a washout is not likely. Saturday and Sunday both feature shower and storm chances, but the best day for rain is Saturday.

If one has outdoor activities planner, be sure to keep a close eye on radar before heading outside. The 13 Weather Authority is going to track showers and storms through the weekend and post frequent updates on-air and online.