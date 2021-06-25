Trial sought over Italy’s bridge collapse that killed 43

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Genoa have formally requested a trial for suspects charged with multiple manslaughter over the 2018 collapse of a highway bridge in the city that killed 43 people. State TV and other Italian media said the prosecutors want 59 people to be tried. The suspects include some former top executives of Austrade per l’Italia, the company managing many of Italy’s highways and bridges. The Morandi Bridge broke apart during a rainstorm, sending vehicles plunging into a dry riverbed. Genoa daily Il Secolo XIX said prosecutors are also want defendants to reimburse investigation costs, including 2 million euros ($2.4 million) to develop software capable of handling information gleaned from thousands of files sequestered by investigators.