Stateline activists say Derek Chauvin’s sentencing is a hollow victory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday brought mixed emotions for social and racial justice activists in the Stateline. For NAACP Rockford Criminal Justice Chair Bob Babcock, Derek Chauvin going to prison is a long-awaited example of a police officer being held accountable for violence.

"It's about time," Babcock said. "It's about time that an officer who kills a person gets some time."

However, May 30th Alliance Organizer Leslie Rolfe says the fact that Chauvin didn't get a long sentence disturbs him with the amount of evidence and witnesses shown in the case.

"I thing what's dangerous for looking at Derek Chauvin as if he was setting a precedent is that I don't know how many times the murder will be that brutal," Rolfe said.

The sentencing marks the end of saga that started in May of 2020 with George Floyd's death. In the year that followed, the entire country saw massive protests which Babcock says was key in making everyone evaluate law enforcement.

"I think that video of George Floyd's murder woke a lot of people up," Babcock said. "I don't know how anyone could watch the video and not be touched."

Rolfe doesn't want Friday's sentencing to signal an end to people holding police accountable. Instead, he hopes this event only continues the drive for equality and justice.

"I think we have to be careful not to make Derek Chauvin a scapegoat," Rolfe said. "What happens if we do that is it leads us to believe all these things have been fixed."