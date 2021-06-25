Soderbergh, Cheadle return to Detroit in ‘No Sudden Move’

NEW YORK (AP) — At a time when much of Hollywood is going through profound change, director Steven Soderbergh has seized an uncertain moment. During the pandemic, Soderbergh has shot two feature films, released a pair of movies, written a sequel to his first film, 1989′s “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” re-edited some of his older movies and co-produced the Academy Awards. His latest is the crime drama “No Sudden Move.” The movie returns Soderbergh to Detroit, a prominent setting of his beloved 1998 caper “Out of Sight.” It also reteams him with a cast member of that film, Don Cheadle. “No Sudden Move” debuts July 1 on HBO Max.