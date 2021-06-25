Scattered showers stay in place for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We won't see a washout this week, but be ready for a few rounds of showers and storms. Heavy downpours and strong storms may be in play at times Saturday afternoon and again Saturday night.

Soggy Saturday:

As mentioned above, there will be plenty of dry time to enjoy during the start of the weekend. That said, keep one eye on the radar throughout the day.

Most of the morning hours remain dry, though scattered showers or a quick storm may be possible. Long breaks may occur in between rounds of rain.

On-and-off storms are likely Saturday, especially in the afternoon.

During the afternoon, our chances for stronger storms and heavier downpours increase. As we saw on Thursday and Friday, a round of showers and storms moves in, followed by a long pause in activity. Look for rain to fall on-and-off through Saturday night. The overnight period may feature one more round of downpours before we see a quieter end to the weekend.

Under all of the clouds and showers, temperatures won't change much. Look for highs to just make it to 80 degrees by the afternoon. Breezy south winds stir up, gusting at times to 25 mph. The humid air doesn't go anywhere either, giving Saturday a muggy feel.

Rainy Sunday:

Sunday has a chance for more storms, but the outlook for the end of the weekend is a little quieter. Scattered light rain showers and/or drizzly conditions look more likely.

An occasional storm can't be ruled out, however, including stronger storms. Stay on your toes, and be ready for a few rumbles of thunder.

Sunday mimics Saturday, in that temperatures only rise a little throughout the day. We start out in the upper 60's, then warm to the upper 70's by the afternoon.

Rain totals over the next 7 days could exceed 2 inches, but we avoid massive amounts of rain that some spots in the state get.

Between the two days, a couple inches of rain may fall in spots. This all won't come at once, but may add up after several rounds. Heavy downpours increase the chances of flash flooding, so if you see water in the road, find a different route.

Rinse and repeat:

The overall weather pattern stalls for several more days, leading to little change throughout next week.

Look for a lot of dry time, mixed with the occasional shower or downpour. We may see soggy weather like this stick around through next Friday.

Temperatures won't change much either, staying near or slightly below 80 degrees for a high each day. As the week goes along, the pattern slowly moves out, and ushers in slightly cooler and drier air. We may fall to the middle to upper 70's by the end of next week.

The holiday weekend may not be rain-free. Another stalled weather system potentially gets stuck, leading to occasional showers and cooler air. That said, the 4th of July still looks dry, with warm weather around 80 degrees.