Rising number of female urologist includes one Rockford doctor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of urologists who are female hit a record high in 2020, including one in Rockford.

"It means we have a lot of room for growth," Dr. Catherine Eden with Rockford Urologist Associates said.

Dr. Eden with chose urology because of the long-term interaction she gets with her patients, but there were challenges early in her education being in a male-dominated field.

"While it had it's challenges, I've had the luck of being with a really supportive group," Dr. Eden said.

Urology has historically been known as a man's profession, despite the rising number of woman patients who, studies show, prefer to see a female doctor.

"I think a lot of people have the misconception that urological diseases are male, but we see so many women," Dr. Eden said.

"If you look at the females who are currently in urology, we're a lot younger in general," Dr. Eden said. "We are graduating more and more women in the residency program so I think we should start to see that percentage continue to increase."