Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

DENVER (AP) — Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer in a Denver suburb and expressed hatred for police. But when another officer rushed in to respond and saw Hurley holding the suspect’s AR-15 on Monday in Arvada, police say he shot Hurley, killing him. Police hadn’t previously confirmed Hurley’s role or said who shot him. In a video posted Friday, Police Chief Link Strate said Hurley’s actions likely saved lives. He didn’t offer an apology but called Hurley’s death by a responding officer “equally tragic” to Officer Gordon Beesley’s killing.