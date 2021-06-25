No-hitter No. 7: Cubs blank Dodgers, tie MLB season record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 to match the record for most in a single season since 1900. The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least one from each Cubs pitcher, but managed no other baserunners. Davies issued five walks and used 94 pitches to get through his six innings. Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel threw one inning apiece to finish the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history — the team’s first combined no-no.